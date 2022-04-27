DJ Uppwise Recognized in 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant Strategic Portfolio Management

Uppwise Recognized in 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant Strategic Portfolio Management

Uppwise has been recognized once more as a Niche Player in the new 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant

Uppwise, a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management Solutions and Adaptive Project Management Solutions, announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM).

"We are extremely excited that Gartner included for the second consecutive year Uppwise in their 2022 Magic Quadrant Strategic Portfolio Management. We believe This demonstrates that Uppwise is a leading SPM solution, supporting enterprise-wide strategy-to-execution alignment and adaptation. We are committed to become a leading player in this emerging market" said Gioacchino Gaudioso, CEO of Uppwise.

Deployed as an on-premises and SaaS solution, Uppwise SPM offers a complete solution that connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action.

"Gartner defines Strategic Portfolio Management as a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting technology required for enterprise-wide portfolio management and adaptation, as well as successful digital business transformation and scaling. IT leaders, business leaders and EPMO leaders all require SPM to support enterprise-wide strategy-to-execution alignment and adaptation. SPM technology must allow each of these different leaders to engage in portfolio management activities and decision making in the context matching the role they play in portfolio management activities".

Demand management within Uppwise allows users to manage, control and see the cost, risk and effort required to manage such demands, as well as review such Demand's technical complexity, feasibility based on configurable parameters and use this as part of the decision-making process.

Together with its robust user configurable, role-based dashboards, Uppwise provides all the information and overviews needed to track the performance of Strategies and Strategic Portfolios.

To learn more about Uppwise SPM Solutions visit www.uppwise.com

