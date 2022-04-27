Engine Gaming & Media Holdings, Inc.: Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. Announces Director Resignation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that Hank Ratner has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ratner joined the Company's Board in July of 2020 and has resigned to pursue other interests. In departing, Mr. Ratner noted, "Engine having received the cash infusion from its recent asset sale, I felt this was a good time to step away from the board given all the things I am trying to balance. I greatly appreciate my time on the board and my association with the Company." "We will miss Hank's contributions," said Engine's Executive Chairman, Tom Rogers, "and wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors."

