Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5MJ ISIN: CA29287W1023 Ticker-Symbol: MJ0 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
08:10 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,030
-2,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.04.2022 | 23:08
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engine Gaming & Media Holdings, Inc.: Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. Announces Director Resignation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that Hank Ratner has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ratner joined the Company's Board in July of 2020 and has resigned to pursue other interests. In departing, Mr. Ratner noted, "Engine having received the cash infusion from its recent asset sale, I felt this was a good time to step away from the board given all the things I am trying to balance. I greatly appreciate my time on the board and my association with the Company." "We will miss Hank's contributions," said Engine's Executive Chairman, Tom Rogers, "and wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors."

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). The Company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine generates revenue through a combination of direct-to consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.

Contacts

For Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.
Lou Schwartz - CEO
lou@enginemediainc.com

Media
James Goldfarb, Sloane & Company
jgoldfarb@sloanepr.com

###

SOURCE: Engine Gaming & Media Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699080/Engine-Gaming-and-Media-Inc-Announces-Director-Resignation

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.