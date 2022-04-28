KNOWBE4, LLC: KnowBe4 Awarded UK's Best Workplaces Recognition

KnowBe4 placed 39th out of 290 organisations, recognised for outstanding workplace culture

LONDON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4 has been recognised as one of the 290 UK's Best Workplaces (2022) today by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

Company culture is just one of the reasons why employees love working for KnowBe4 - even during a crisis. KnowBe4's three company rules are: 1. Do it right the first time. 2. Do it fast. 3. Have fun while you do it.

Word from the Top

"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the UK's Best Workplaces this year," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Company culture is something we strive to perfect every day by creating an environment where open communication, transparency and positive attitudes are valued."

"Even in times of agonising uncertainty, at Best Workplaces the shared mantra of 'purpose over profit' has stood firm," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "We're incredibly proud to recognise the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures, and unwavering commitment to supporting employees so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges."

The Employee View

A great workplace is more than lavish perks, fancy parties and amazing benefits. While those elements are present in many Best Workplace organisations, at its core a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs; and the extent to which they experience camaraderie with their colleagues.

To determine the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

Those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

"Working at KnowBe4 has been such a positive experience. I have nothing but great things to say about everyone who works there. The work environment is so great and all the employees are well taken care of. Not only that but enjoying what you do every day and being surrounded by people pushing you to be your best is a great feeling," said an employee at KnowBe4.

"This was the best onboarding experience ever! From the recruiting/interview process to onboarding and training, I felt so supported and welcomed. The company culture is amazing and they really do like to have fun. I love the transparency and the overall opportunities to continue to learn," said an employee at KnowBe4.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as their last line of defence.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: Trust. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com





