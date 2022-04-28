Business France; Technopole Brest Iroise: Press release: all aboard for Sea Tech Week 2022!

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Tech Week is back and making waves from 26th - 30th September 2022 at Brest Expo, France. Registration is now open for visitors and exhibitors with an early bird rate available until 31st May.

Stakeholders across business, academia, and governmental institutions from all over the world will converge to shape the future of maritime. This year's event invites delegates to share ideas on smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport and to celebrate women's work in marine science and technology.

On the agenda:

30 plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's key theme of innovation in maritime transport.

A trade fair

B2B meetings

Networking events

Visits to companies & labs

Rocking the boat for 2022

A first for 2022, Sea Tech Week will also play host to the 18th French congress of sedimentology (28-30 September) and the Concarneau meeting (29th September) dedicated to biomimetics.

High-level panellists from esteemed organisations from across the world including research centres, academia, the private sector and public institutions will exchange ideas and challenge each other's views in 3 keynote panel discussions. The one-hour sessions will be spread over 3 days from Tuesday 27th - Thursday 29th September, each exploring a different topic: propulsion, data and careers.

A deep dive into advances in marine science & technologies

Plenary sessions will cover a wealth of topics including wind propulsion, maritime cybersecurity, hydrogen, naval architecture and design, marine pollution and new maritime routes. Already confirmed sessions include:

"Highly efficient innovative water-based seawater air conditioning solutions" presented by the Euroswac project

"Enabling net-zero through 5G at sea": this session will explore how increased telecommunications and data transfer at sea can contribute to smarter and low-carbon solutions, towards the ambition of "Net-Zero".

Cybersecurity: The University of Plymouth will present its Cyber-SHIP Lab and Marine e-charging Living Lab

will present its Cyber-SHIP Lab and Marine e-charging Living Lab "Wind Propulsion: blending regional initiatives, national developments, and international networks for sustainable shipping" is to be co-led by the International Wind Ship Association and Bretagne Développement Innovation (BDI)

Among the confirmed speaker line up:

Gavin Allwright , Secretary at International Windship Association (IWSA)

, Secretary at International Windship Association (IWSA) Sarah Fear , Project Manager, Environmental Futures and Big Data Impact Lab & Plymouth's Marine e-charging Living Lab (MeLL)

, Project Manager, Environmental Futures and Big Data Impact Lab & Plymouth's Marine e-charging Living Lab (MeLL) Shrey Goyal , Climate Risk Expert and head of Observer Delegation at COP26 , will present the impact of SWAC on the environment and energy transition, and the impact of energy transition on SWAC development

More sessions and speakers are to be confirmed with the full conference programme to be announced shortly at seatechweek.eu. A video teaser has also been released on what to expect at the 2022 edition.

To register to attend: www.seatechweek.eu

The early bird rate is available until 31st May.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Ryall, conseillère presse et communication, Business France Royaume Uni & Irlande

catherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr

seatechweek.eu

@SeaTechWeek / Sea Tech Week / SeaTech2022

About Sea Tech Week

Sea Tech Week is an international event dedicated to marine and maritime science and technology. It attracts over a thousand top international experts to Brest, France, every two years, representing a wide variety of ocean-related disciplines. Held every 2 years, Sea Tech Week includes tech and science talks, a professional trade fair, B2B meetings, company and laboratory tours and a gala evening.

This event provides the international community of scientists, companies, clusters, students and other stakeholders with the opportunity to share progress in research and innovation, to forge a professional network of contacts and to improve partnerships and cooperation.

Sea Tech Week is part of:

Sea Tech Week is organised by Technopôle Brest-Iroise through Campus mondial de la mer, France's leading community of experts in the ocean. This event is supported by Brest Métropole, the Brittany Region and the EU (ERDF).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806148/Sea_Tech_Partenaires.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806146/Sea_Tech_Week_Logo.jpg