Dow Jones News
28.04.2022 | 19:31
182 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM 28-Apr-2022 / 17:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AGM RESULTS

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 28 April 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2022 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: -

Companies Announcements Office,

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

And

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %             Votes 
169,716,626  100% 0    0  169,716,626 124,892 169,841,518

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
169,731,408  100% 260,110  0% 169,991,518 0    169,991,518

Resolution 3 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
162,033,268  95% 7,792,213 5% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
166,427,895  98% 3,403,113 2% 169,831,008 10,510  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (c):

To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
169,175,895  100% 649,586  0% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (d):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
168,766,184  99% 1,059,297 1% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (e):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
169,539,625  100% 285,856  0% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (f):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
169,539,625  100% 285,856  0% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (g):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
166,421,850  98% 3,403,631 2% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 3 (h):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
166,344,682  98% 3,480,799 2% 169,825,481 16,037  169,841,518

Resolution 4:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
169,841,518  100% 0    0%  169,841,518 0    169,841,518

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
165,143,537  97% 4,697,981 3% 169,841,518 0    169,841,518

Resolution 6:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
168,473,340  99% 1,362,651 1% 169,835,991 5,527  169,841,518

Resolution 7:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
167,673,445  99% 2,162,546 1% 169,835,991 5,527  169,841,518

Resolution 8:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
168,858,234  100% 813,998  0% 169,672,232 169,286 169,841,518

Resolution 9:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
169,841,518  100% 0    0%  169,841,518 0    169,841,518

Resolution 10:

Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days) 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
167,389,565  99% 2,451,953 1% 169,841,518 0    169,841,518

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,663 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
