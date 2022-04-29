/DISREGARD RELEASE: Opiant Pharmaceuticals/
PR Newswire
LONDON, April 29, 2022
We are advised by Opiant Pharmaceuticals that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK, issued 29-Apr-2022 over PR Newswire. This release contains incorrect information.
