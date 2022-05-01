Porr: Despite a challenging market environment in 2021, Asutrian based construction group Porr has had a very good year. The high order backlog of Euro 7.8 bn, production output of Euro 5.7 bn and EBT of Euro 85.4m have not only surpassed the levels of the previous year, but also the pre-crisis level of 2019. Porr is thereby ideally positioned - also thanks to its strategy Green and Lean. "The market environment in 2021 was far from easy for the construction industry, characterised as it was by supply bottlenecks and cost hikes. In these challenging circumstances, Porr has been able to hold its own very well thanks to its strong market position", said CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. "We delivered - accepting orders selectively and increasing operational efficiency ...

