Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Dienstag, 03.05.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
03.05.22
08:03 Uhr
1,144 Euro
+0,018
+1,60 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
03.05.2022 | 08:31
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.154     GBP0.972 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.140     GBP0.954 
 
                                    GBP0.964114 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.147531

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,984,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
500       1.154         XDUB      08:41:30      00058574133TRLO0 
507       1.154         XDUB      08:41:30      00058574134TRLO0 
339       1.154         XDUB      08:41:30      00058574135TRLO0 
6052       1.152         XDUB      08:51:44      00058574604TRLO0 
7414       1.152         XDUB      08:51:44      00058574605TRLO0 
8850       1.150         XDUB      09:07:50      00058575757TRLO0 
68        1.150         XDUB      09:07:50      00058575758TRLO0 
18        1.150         XDUB      09:07:50      00058575759TRLO0 
6688       1.150         XDUB      09:08:30      00058575792TRLO0 
6587       1.150         XDUB      09:11:30      00058576032TRLO0 
5188       1.152         XDUB      09:59:50      00058578544TRLO0 
480       1.152         XDUB      09:59:50      00058578545TRLO0 
5878       1.150         XDUB      10:10:02      00058578888TRLO0 
681       1.142         XDUB      11:16:39      00058581987TRLO0 
4885       1.142         XDUB      11:23:01      00058582211TRLO0 
1750       1.142         XDUB      11:23:01      00058582212TRLO0 
5615       1.140         XDUB      11:29:20      00058582536TRLO0 
1750       1.142         XDUB      11:47:24      00058583641TRLO0 
691       1.142         XDUB      12:04:32      00058584492TRLO0 
3120       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587746TRLO0 
3525       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587747TRLO0 
3120       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587749TRLO0 
1660       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587750TRLO0 
3120       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587751TRLO0 
3120       1.150         XDUB      13:08:50      00058587752TRLO0 
759       1.148         XDUB      13:30:08      00058588920TRLO0 
2800       1.148         XDUB      13:30:08      00058588921TRLO0 
2666       1.148         XDUB      13:30:08      00058588922TRLO0 
2456       1.146         XDUB      13:36:41      00058589448TRLO0 
1148       1.146         XDUB      13:36:41      00058589449TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      13:50:21      00058590046TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      13:57:22      00058590307TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      14:03:51      00058590621TRLO0 
1700       1.146         XDUB      14:03:51      00058590622TRLO0 
1393       1.146         XDUB      14:03:51      00058590623TRLO0 
465       1.146         XDUB      14:03:51      00058590624TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      14:11:59      00058591217TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      14:19:11      00058591715TRLO0 
1469       1.146         XDUB      14:19:11      00058591716TRLO0 
1540       1.146         XDUB      14:24:09      00058592085TRLO0 
3120       1.146         XDUB      14:28:51      00058592525TRLO0 
1455       1.146         XDUB      14:28:51      00058592526TRLO0 
1552       1.146         XDUB      14:33:49      00058593321TRLO0 
1750       1.146         XDUB      14:33:49      00058593322TRLO0 
1878       1.146         XDUB      14:33:49      00058593323TRLO0 
1750       1.152         XDUB      14:47:51      00058595074TRLO0 
1379       1.152         XDUB      14:47:51      00058595075TRLO0 
1951       1.150         XDUB      14:49:58      00058595350TRLO0 
883       1.150         XDUB      14:49:58      00058595351TRLO0 
3055       1.150         XDUB      14:49:58      00058595352TRLO0 
2011       1.148         XDUB      14:58:11      00058596656TRLO0 
2099       1.148         XDUB      14:58:11      00058596657TRLO0 
1432       1.148         XDUB      15:08:33      00058597639TRLO0 
4360       1.148         XDUB      15:08:33      00058597640TRLO0 
18        1.140         XDUB      15:27:01      00058599631TRLO0 
1805       1.140         XDUB      15:29:04      00058599823TRLO0 
3840       1.140         XDUB      15:29:04      00058599824TRLO0 
1750       1.140         XDUB      15:29:21      00058599856TRLO0 
836       1.140         XDUB      15:29:21      00058599857TRLO0 
1298       1.140         XDUB      15:29:21      00058599858TRLO0 
1070       1.140         XDUB      15:29:21      00058599859TRLO0 
1808       1.140         XDUB      15:44:51      00058601451TRLO0 
1225       1.140         XDUB      15:44:51      00058601452TRLO0 
3331       1.140         XDUB      15:44:51      00058601453TRLO0 
200       1.140         XDUB      15:44:51      00058601454TRLO0 
2800       1.146         XDUB      16:15:44      00058604370TRLO0 
3515       1.146         XDUB      16:15:44      00058604371TRLO0 
2800       1.152         XDUB      16:22:31      00058605242TRLO0 
3796       1.152         XDUB      16:22:31      00058605243TRLO0 
2631       1.154         XDUB      16:23:18      00058605364TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
790       97.20         XLON      08:41:24      00058574124TRLO0 
2400       96.80         XLON      08:51:44      00058574606TRLO0 
1173       96.80         XLON      08:51:44      00058574607TRLO0 
5000       96.80         XLON      09:08:54      00058575811TRLO0 
696       96.80         XLON      09:08:54      00058575812TRLO0 
2000       97.20         XLON      09:59:50      00058578546TRLO0 
3774       97.00         XLON      09:59:50      00058578547TRLO0 
2000       97.20         XLON      09:59:50      00058578548TRLO0 
2000       97.20         XLON      09:59:50      00058578549TRLO0 
2000       96.40         XLON      10:17:46      00058579351TRLO0 
2000       96.20         XLON      11:15:16      00058581899TRLO0 
2000       96.20         XLON      11:15:35      00058581913TRLO0 
155       96.10         XLON      12:36:51      00058585978TRLO0 
523       96.40         XLON      12:56:40      00058587005TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

3505       96.60         XLON      13:08:50      00058587745TRLO0 
2000       96.60         XLON      13:08:50      00058587748TRLO0 
2000       96.50         XLON      13:08:50      00058587753TRLO0 
91        96.20         XLON      13:15:33      00058588162TRLO0 
525       96.20         XLON      13:19:08      00058588388TRLO0 
2626       96.20         XLON      13:34:35      00058589278TRLO0 
2000       96.20         XLON      13:43:20      00058589707TRLO0 
2995       96.20         XLON      14:18:34      00058591663TRLO0 
444       96.20         XLON      14:18:34      00058591664TRLO0 
2000       96.30         XLON      14:20:54      00058591844TRLO0 
161       96.20         XLON      14:23:31      00058592055TRLO0 
875       96.20         XLON      14:25:10      00058592160TRLO0 
427       96.20         XLON      14:25:10      00058592161TRLO0 
123       96.20         XLON      14:25:10      00058592162TRLO0 
401       96.20         XLON      14:25:10      00058592163TRLO0 
1275       96.20         XLON      14:25:10      00058592164TRLO0 
238       96.20         XLON      14:27:15      00058592378TRLO0 
2000       96.20         XLON      14:31:33      00058592963TRLO0 
2000       96.60         XLON      14:47:51      00058595076TRLO0 
1506       96.40         XLON      14:49:58      00058595345TRLO0 
109       96.40         XLON      14:49:58      00058595346TRLO0 
1428       96.40         XLON      14:49:58      00058595347TRLO0 
463       96.40         XLON      14:49:58      00058595348TRLO0 
2000       96.30         XLON      15:08:34      00058597641TRLO0 
2000       96.20         XLON      15:16:31      00058598375TRLO0 
1286       95.40         XLON      15:29:50      00058599945TRLO0 
2474       95.40         XLON      15:29:50      00058599946TRLO0 
2000       95.70         XLON      15:46:19      00058601684TRLO0 
2000       95.60         XLON      15:47:13      00058601758TRLO0 
5000       96.30         XLON      16:06:55      00058603581TRLO0 
2537       96.20         XLON      16:14:27      00058604240TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  158754 
EQS News ID:  1340419 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340419&application_name=news

© 2022 Dow Jones News
