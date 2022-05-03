Humanity 2.0 Signs Strategic Partnership with Sensorium to Power VR and NFT Initiatives - Rome, Italy

NGO to launch partnership platform with blockchain-based VR and NFT platform

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Humanity 2.0 , a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology, media, and thought-leadership, in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), announced today it has signed a strategic public-private partnership with Sensorium , a leading metaverse developer, leveraging the latest AI, VR, and NFT solutions.

The partnership will support and power Humanity 2.0's VR impact partnership programs. By providing and leveraging Sensorium's metaverse technology with virtual reality (VR) NFT environments and galleries there is significant opportunity to achieve impact in areas such as academics.

As part of the partnership, Sensorium will participate in NFT and Digital Assets sub-committees and lead workshops in support of creating best practices within the Humanity 2.0 ecosystem that may eventually be adopted by impact leaders globally. The platform is expected to launch later this year.

Matthew Sanders, CEO and Co-founder of Humanity 2.0 commented; 'Sensorium has some very advanced blockchain and VR services in play. We are looking forward to opening a dialogue with Sensorium on how to establish a safe and secure platform to help advance human flourishing.

ABOUT SENSORIUM:

Sensorium Corporation is a Swiss-based metaverse developer with operations in 5 continents. Founded in 2018, Sensorium oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy digital metaverse and powers it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content and technology partnerships.

Sensorium Galaxy merges the best of technology and entertainment. It's been developed by veterans of the gaming and VR industries in partnership with entertainment powerhouses such as Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in the Galaxy were built in collaboration with chart-topping artists - David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, among many others.

For more information: www.sensoriumxr.com

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity. A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private, and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

For more information: humanity2-0.org

