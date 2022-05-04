Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 MAY 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2022 on Tuesday 10 May 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held

on 10 May 2022 at 13.00



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913