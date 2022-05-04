Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2022 | 11:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 MAY 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2022 on Tuesday 10 May 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 10 May 2022 at 13.00

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


EEZY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.