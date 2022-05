DJ CSG Systems International Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports First Quarter 2022 Results 04-May-2022 / 22:01 CET/CEST

Confirming All 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Delivered 4.5% YoY Revenue Growth and 4.9% YoY Non-GAAP EPS Growth in Q1

Launched 5G-Ready, SaaS-Based CSG Encompass for Global Telecom Customers

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results:

First quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD264.4 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD246.4 million. . GAAP operating income was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD40.2million, or 16.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.19 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.86. . Cash flows used in operations were (USD5.5) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of (USD15.9) million.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD9 million, to shareholders. . During the first quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately266,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million.

"CSG continued to build off our excellent 2021 momentum by delivering 4.5% year-over-year revenue growth and 4.9% year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth in Q1, despite the discounts related to our Charter Communications and DISH contract renewals," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "These good first quarter results prove that our strategy is paying dividends as we continue to deliver for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to confirm all 2022 financial guidance targets. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, organically grow our revenue, close good value-adding strategic acquisitions, and diversify into faster growth industry verticals."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, Percent 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % Revenue 264,400 253,119 4.5 Operating Income 16,415 31,377 (47.7 %) % % Operating Margin Percentage 6.2 12.4 USD USD EPS (68.9 %) 0.19 0.61 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 246,362 236,669 4.1 Operating Income 40,186 40,207 (0.1 %) % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.3 17.0 USD USD % EPS 0.86 0.82 4.9

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD264.4 million, a 4.5% increase when compared to revenue of USD253.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately two-thirds of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, compared to USD31.4 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income is mainly a result of a USD12 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related primarily to real estate restructurings in the first quarter of 2022 as CSG rationalizes its real estate footprint to reflect a flexible work approach.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.19, as compared to USD0.61 for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, and a USD7.5 million loss incurred on a derivative liability upon conversion of our 2016 Convertible Notes, discussed below.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD246.4 million, a 4.1% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD236.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD40.2 million, or 16.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD40.2 million, or 17.0% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.86 compared to USD0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022 were USD187.6 million compared to USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows used in operations for the first quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 of (USD5.5) million and (USD2.2) million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow deficits of (USD15.9) million and (USD10.5) million, respectively. Cash flows for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were negatively impacted by the payment of year-end accrued employee incentive compensation.

During the first quarter of 2022, CSG borrowed USD245 million on its 2021 Revolving Credit Facility to settle the 2016 Convertible Notes for approximately USD242 million in cash. As a result of the conversions of the Notes in March 2022, CSG recognized a USD7.5 million loss on a derivative liability related to the change in CSG's stock price over the observation period prior to settlement.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows:

GAAP Measures: USD Revenue 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% USD EPS 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA 225 - USD236 million USD Free Cash Flow 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's first quarter results for 2022. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With over 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

