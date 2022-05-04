CSG Systems International Reports First Quarter -3

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.05.2022 | 22:34
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Confirming All 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Delivered 4.5% YoY Revenue Growth and 4.9% YoY Non-GAAP EPS Growth in Q1

Launched 5G-Ready, SaaS-Based CSG Encompass for Global Telecom Customers

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results:

First quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD264.4 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD246.4 million. . GAAP operating income was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD40.2million, or 16.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.19 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.86. . Cash flows used in operations were (USD5.5) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of (USD15.9) million.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD9 million, to shareholders. . During the first quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately266,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million.

"CSG continued to build off our excellent 2021 momentum by delivering 4.5% year-over-year revenue growth and 4.9% year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth in Q1, despite the discounts related to our Charter Communications and DISH contract renewals," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "These good first quarter results prove that our strategy is paying dividends as we continue to deliver for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to confirm all 2022 financial guidance targets. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, organically grow our revenue, close good value-adding strategic acquisitions, and diversify into faster growth industry verticals."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended March 31, 
                             Percent 
                   2022   2021   Changed 
GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      % 
Revenue 
                   264,400  253,119   4.5 
Operating Income           16,415  31,377   (47.7 %) 
                   %    % 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                   6.2   12.4 
                   USD     USD 
EPS                            (68.9 %) 
                   0.19   0.61 
Non-GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      % 
Adjusted Revenue 
                   246,362  236,669   4.1 
Operating Income           40,186  40,207   (0.1 %) 
                   %    % 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 
                   16.3   17.0 
                   USD     USD      % 
EPS 
                   0.86   0.82    4.9

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD264.4 million, a 4.5% increase when compared to revenue of USD253.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately two-thirds of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, compared to USD31.4 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income is mainly a result of a USD12 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related primarily to real estate restructurings in the first quarter of 2022 as CSG rationalizes its real estate footprint to reflect a flexible work approach.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.19, as compared to USD0.61 for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, and a USD7.5 million loss incurred on a derivative liability upon conversion of our 2016 Convertible Notes, discussed below.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD246.4 million, a 4.1% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD236.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD40.2 million, or 16.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD40.2 million, or 17.0% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.86 compared to USD0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022 were USD187.6 million compared to USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows used in operations for the first quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 of (USD5.5) million and (USD2.2) million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow deficits of (USD15.9) million and (USD10.5) million, respectively. Cash flows for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were negatively impacted by the payment of year-end accrued employee incentive compensation.

During the first quarter of 2022, CSG borrowed USD245 million on its 2021 Revolving Credit Facility to settle the 2016 Convertible Notes for approximately USD242 million in cash. As a result of the conversions of the Notes in March 2022, CSG recognized a USD7.5 million loss on a derivative liability related to the change in CSG's stock price over the observation period prior to settlement.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows: 

GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Revenue 
                    1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Adjusted Revenue 
                    1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage  16.5% - 17.0% 
                    USD 
EPS 
                    3.44 - USD3.68 
                    USD 
Adjusted EBITDA 
                    225 - USD236 million 
                    USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                    115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's first quarter results for 2022. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With over 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the

North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

March 31,  December 
                                                      31, 
                                               2022     2021 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                               USD      USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                               181,457   205,635 
Short-term investments                                     6,133    28,037 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                    187,590   233,672 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                             163,145   186,267 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD4,924 and USD4,250                         238,368   244,317 
Unbilled                                            42,379    35,802 
Income taxes receivable                                    8,617    6,414 
Other current assets                                      46,676    41,727 
Total current assets                                      686,775   748,199 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD114,393 and USD111,244              70,803    73,580 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                              71,850    86,034 
Software, net of amortization of USD156,490 and USD152,283                     29,234    29,757 
Goodwill                                            319,034   321,330 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD115,726 and USD114,166           54,480    57,207 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD35,860 and USD32,410              47,025    46,618 
Deferred income taxes                                     8,755    8,584 
Other assets                                          15,378    15,840 
Total non-current assets                                    616,559   638,950 
                                               USD      USD 
Total assets 
                                               1,303,334  1,387,149 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                               USD      USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                               252,500   237,500 
Operating lease liabilities                                  22,832    23,270 
Customer deposits                                       40,324    43,546 
Trade accounts payable                                     35,193    35,397 
Accrued employee compensation                                 61,516    91,115 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                          161,782   185,276 
Deferred revenue                                        51,990    53,748 
Income taxes payable                                      800     398 
Other current liabilities                                   19,940    24,852 
Total current liabilities                                   646,877   695,102 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,218 and USD3,406               135,532   137,219 
Operating lease liabilities                                  64,750    70,068 
Deferred revenue                                        16,156    19,599 
Income taxes payable                                      4,148    4,058 
Deferred income taxes                                     7,729    7,752 
Other non-current liabilities                                 13,970    13,107 
Total non-current liabilities                                 242,285   251,803 
Total liabilities                                       889,162   946,905 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and  -      - 
outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,560 and 32,495 shares  709     705 
outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                   472,078   488,303 
Treasury stock, at cost; 36,979 and 36,713 shares                       (946,102 )  (930,106 ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax                     (8    )  (6    ) 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                      (39,529 )  (38,347  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                      923,389   916,060 
Total CSG stockholders' equity                                 410,537   436,609 
Noncontrolling interest                                    3,635    3,635 
Total stockholders' equity                                   414,172   440,244 
                                               USD      USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                               1,303,334  1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended 
                                  March 31,  March 31, 
                                  2022     2021 
                                  USD      USD 
Revenue 
                                  264,400   253,119 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below)  138,418   133,542 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development                       32,981    32,212 
Selling, general and administrative                  57,342    48,815 
Depreciation                             6,138    6,113 
Restructuring and reorganization charges               13,106    1,060 
Total operating expenses                       247,985   221,742 
Operating income                           16,415    31,377 
Other income (expense): 
Interest expense                           (3,272 )  (3,592 ) 
Amortization of original issue discount                -      (772  ) 
Interest and investment income, net                  130     124 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion           (7,456 )  - 
Other, net                              812     (555  ) 
Total other                              (9,786 )  (4,795 ) 
Income before income taxes                      6,629    26,582 
Income tax provision                         (516  )  (6,951 ) 
                                  USD      USD 
Net income 
                                  6,113    19,631 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic                                 31,416    31,844 
Diluted                                31,810    32,146 
Earnings per common share: 
                                  USD      USD 
Basic 
                                  0.19     0.62 
Diluted                                0.19     0.61

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

Quarter Ended 
                                          March 31,  March 31, 
                                          2022     2021 
Cash flows from operating activities: 
                                          USD      USD 
Net income 
                                          6,113    19,631 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- 
Depreciation                                    6,138    6,113 
Amortization                                    13,870    10,737 
Amortization of original issue discount                       -      772 
Asset impairment                                  10,705    102 
Loss on short-term investments and other                      15      15 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion                  7,456    - 
Deferred income taxes                                (55   )  6,508 
Stock-based compensation                              5,581    5,395 
Subtotal                                      49,823    49,273 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: 
Trade accounts receivable, net                           46      (23,874 ) 
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities                (6,069  )  (414   ) 
Income taxes payable/receivable                           (1,735  )  (1,022  ) 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities                   (42,550 )  (28,101 ) 
Deferred revenue                                  (5,064  )  1,914 
Net cash used in operating activities                        (5,549  )  (2,224  ) 
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Purchases of software, property and equipment                    (10,375 )  (8,239  ) 
Purchases of short-term investments                         -      (32,304 ) 
Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments                21,887    29,340 
Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired          -      (648   ) 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities                 11,512    (11,851 ) 
Cash flows from financing activities: 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                       650     619 
Payment of cash dividends                              (8,885  )  (8,635  ) 
Repurchase of common stock                             (23,660 )  (11,738 ) 
Proceeds from long-term debt                            245,000   - 
Payments on long-term debt                             (244,176 )  (2,813  ) 
Settlement and merchant reserve activity                      (23,543 )  (41,492 ) 
Net cash used in financing activities                        (54,614 )  (64,059 ) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,351    (851   ) 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash             (47,300 )  (78,985 ) 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period           391,902   354,730 
                                          USD      USD 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 
                                          344,602   275,745 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 
Cash paid during the period for- 
                                          USD      USD 
Interest 
                                          5,876    5,661 
Income taxes                                    2,230    1,468 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: 
                                          USD      USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                          181,457   150,609 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                       163,145   125,136 
                                          USD      USD 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
                                          344,602   275,745

(1) Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement and merchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing activities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue 

Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended        Quarter Ended 
             March 31, 2022       December 31, 2021      March 31, 2021 
             Amount   % of Revenue  Amount    % of Revenue  Amount   % of Revenue 
             USD      %       USD       %       USD      % 
Comcast 
             52,524   20       54,861     20      53,454   21 
                   %               %             % 
Charter          52,069           57,332            53,382 
                   20              21            21

Revenue by Vertical 

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 
              March 31,   December 31,  March 31, 
              2022      2021      2021 
              %       %        % 
Broadband/Cable/Satellite 
              54       55       57 
              %       %        % 
Telecommunications 
              19       20       18 
              %       %        % 
All other 
              27       25       25 
              %       %        % 
Total revenue 
              100      100       100

Revenue by Geography 

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 
                March 31,   December 31,  March 31, 
                2022      2021      2021 
                %       %       % 
Americas 
                84       83       86 
                %       %       % 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 
                12       13       10 
                %       %       % 
Asia Pacific 
                4       4       4 
                %       %       % 
Total revenue 
                100      100      100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes: . Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis; . Forecasting and budgeting; . Certain management compensation incentives; and . Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

