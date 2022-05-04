CSG Systems International Reports First Quarter -3

DJ CSG Systems International Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Confirming All 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Delivered 4.5% YoY Revenue Growth and 4.9% YoY Non-GAAP EPS Growth in Q1

Launched 5G-Ready, SaaS-Based CSG Encompass for Global Telecom Customers

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results:

First quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD264.4 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD246.4 million. . GAAP operating income was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD40.2million, or 16.3% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.19 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.86. . Cash flows used in operations were (USD5.5) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of (USD15.9) million.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD9 million, to shareholders. . During the first quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately266,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million.

"CSG continued to build off our excellent 2021 momentum by delivering 4.5% year-over-year revenue growth and 4.9% year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth in Q1, despite the discounts related to our Charter Communications and DISH contract renewals," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "These good first quarter results prove that our strategy is paying dividends as we continue to deliver for our customers. As a result, we are pleased to confirm all 2022 financial guidance targets. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, organically grow our revenue, close good value-adding strategic acquisitions, and diversify into faster growth industry verticals."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, Percent 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % Revenue 264,400 253,119 4.5 Operating Income 16,415 31,377 (47.7 %) % % Operating Margin Percentage 6.2 12.4 USD USD EPS (68.9 %) 0.19 0.61 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 246,362 236,669 4.1 Operating Income 40,186 40,207 (0.1 %) % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.3 17.0 USD USD % EPS 0.86 0.82 4.9

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD264.4 million, a 4.5% increase when compared to revenue of USD253.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as approximately two-thirds of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD16.4 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, compared to USD31.4 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income is mainly a result of a USD12 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related primarily to real estate restructurings in the first quarter of 2022 as CSG rationalizes its real estate footprint to reflect a flexible work approach.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.19, as compared to USD0.61 for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the increase restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above, and a USD7.5 million loss incurred on a derivative liability upon conversion of our 2016 Convertible Notes, discussed below.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was USD246.4 million, a 4.1% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD236.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was USD40.2 million, or 16.3% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD40.2 million, or 17.0% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was USD0.86 compared to USD0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022 were USD187.6 million compared to USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows used in operations for the first quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 of (USD5.5) million and (USD2.2) million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow deficits of (USD15.9) million and (USD10.5) million, respectively. Cash flows for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were negatively impacted by the payment of year-end accrued employee incentive compensation.

During the first quarter of 2022, CSG borrowed USD245 million on its 2021 Revolving Credit Facility to settle the 2016 Convertible Notes for approximately USD242 million in cash. As a result of the conversions of the Notes in March 2022, CSG recognized a USD7.5 million loss on a derivative liability related to the change in CSG's stock price over the observation period prior to settlement.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows:

GAAP Measures: USD Revenue 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% USD EPS 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA 225 - USD236 million USD Free Cash Flow 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's first quarter results for 2022. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With over 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the

North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents 181,457 205,635 Short-term investments 6,133 28,037 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 187,590 233,672 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 163,145 186,267 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD4,924 and USD4,250 238,368 244,317 Unbilled 42,379 35,802 Income taxes receivable 8,617 6,414 Other current assets 46,676 41,727 Total current assets 686,775 748,199 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD114,393 and USD111,244 70,803 73,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,850 86,034 Software, net of amortization of USD156,490 and USD152,283 29,234 29,757 Goodwill 319,034 321,330 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD115,726 and USD114,166 54,480 57,207 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD35,860 and USD32,410 47,025 46,618 Deferred income taxes 8,755 8,584 Other assets 15,378 15,840 Total non-current assets 616,559 638,950 USD USD Total assets 1,303,334 1,387,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt 252,500 237,500 Operating lease liabilities 22,832 23,270 Customer deposits 40,324 43,546 Trade accounts payable 35,193 35,397 Accrued employee compensation 61,516 91,115 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 161,782 185,276 Deferred revenue 51,990 53,748 Income taxes payable 800 398 Other current liabilities 19,940 24,852 Total current liabilities 646,877 695,102 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,218 and USD3,406 135,532 137,219 Operating lease liabilities 64,750 70,068 Deferred revenue 16,156 19,599 Income taxes payable 4,148 4,058 Deferred income taxes 7,729 7,752 Other non-current liabilities 13,970 13,107 Total non-current liabilities 242,285 251,803 Total liabilities 889,162 946,905 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and - - outstanding Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,560 and 32,495 shares 709 705 outstanding Additional paid-in capital 472,078 488,303 Treasury stock, at cost; 36,979 and 36,713 shares (946,102 ) (930,106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax (8 ) (6 ) Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (39,529 ) (38,347 ) Accumulated earnings 923,389 916,060 Total CSG stockholders' equity 410,537 436,609 Noncontrolling interest 3,635 3,635 Total stockholders' equity 414,172 440,244 USD USD Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,303,334 1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 USD USD Revenue 264,400 253,119 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 138,418 133,542 Other operating expenses: Research and development 32,981 32,212 Selling, general and administrative 57,342 48,815 Depreciation 6,138 6,113 Restructuring and reorganization charges 13,106 1,060 Total operating expenses 247,985 221,742 Operating income 16,415 31,377 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,272 ) (3,592 ) Amortization of original issue discount - (772 ) Interest and investment income, net 130 124 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion (7,456 ) - Other, net 812 (555 ) Total other (9,786 ) (4,795 ) Income before income taxes 6,629 26,582 Income tax provision (516 ) (6,951 ) USD USD Net income 6,113 19,631 Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic 31,416 31,844 Diluted 31,810 32,146 Earnings per common share: USD USD Basic 0.19 0.62 Diluted 0.19 0.61

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: USD USD Net income 6,113 19,631 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 6,138 6,113 Amortization 13,870 10,737 Amortization of original issue discount - 772 Asset impairment 10,705 102 Loss on short-term investments and other 15 15 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion 7,456 - Deferred income taxes (55 ) 6,508 Stock-based compensation 5,581 5,395 Subtotal 49,823 49,273 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net 46 (23,874 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (6,069 ) (414 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (1,735 ) (1,022 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (42,550 ) (28,101 ) Deferred revenue (5,064 ) 1,914 Net cash used in operating activities (5,549 ) (2,224 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (10,375 ) (8,239 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (32,304 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 21,887 29,340 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired - (648 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,512 (11,851 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 650 619 Payment of cash dividends (8,885 ) (8,635 ) Repurchase of common stock (23,660 ) (11,738 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 245,000 - Payments on long-term debt (244,176 ) (2,813 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity (23,543 ) (41,492 ) Net cash used in financing activities (54,614 ) (64,059 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,351 (851 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,300 ) (78,985 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 391,902 354,730 USD USD Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 344,602 275,745 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- USD USD Interest 5,876 5,661 Income taxes 2,230 1,468 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents 181,457 150,609 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 163,145 125,136 USD USD Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 344,602 275,745

(1) Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement and merchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing activities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue USD % USD % USD % Comcast 52,524 20 54,861 20 53,454 21 % % % Charter 52,069 57,332 53,382 20 21 21

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 % % % Broadband/Cable/Satellite 54 55 57 % % % Telecommunications 19 20 18 % % % All other 27 25 25 % % % Total revenue 100 100 100

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 % % % Americas 84 83 86 % % % Europe, Middle East and Africa 12 13 10 % % % Asia Pacific 4 4 4 % % % Total revenue 100 100 100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes: . Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis; . Forecasting and budgeting; . Certain management compensation incentives; and . Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

