KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Communication of 5 May 2022 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2022 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 10,60 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 3 euros per share on 17 November 2021, the gross final dividend will be 7,60 euros per share (5,32 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
- ex-coupon date: 10 May 2022
- record date: 11 May 2022
- payment date: 12 May 2022
