KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 5 May 2022 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2022 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 10,60 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 3 euros per share on 17 November 2021, the gross final dividend will be 7,60 euros per share (5,32 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).



Relevant dates are: