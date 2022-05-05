Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Tradegate
05.05.22
18:34 Uhr
64,66 Euro
-2,14
-3,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,4064,7018:37
64,5664,6418:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2022 | 18:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 5 May 2022 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2022 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 10,60 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 3 euros per share on 17 November 2021, the gross final dividend will be 7,60 euros per share (5,32 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 10 May 2022
  • record date: 11 May 2022
  • payment date: 12 May 2022


KBC GROEP NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.