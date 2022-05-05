SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Corrected and restated Media Release - SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting



05.05.2022 / 23:18



Corrected and restated Media Release[*] SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting Stans, Switzerland I 5 May 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, had all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors approved by its shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting. Jim Freeman was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. René Gilli and Jean-Pierre Saad did not stand for re-election and hence their term as members of the Board of Directors ended on the date of the AGM. At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Stans without audience based on Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders approved all proposals through voting instructions to the independent proxy. The AGM approved the Annual Report (including the Management Report), the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 and, in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2021. A dividend of CHF 0.33 per share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital contribution reserves on 11 May 2021. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 9 May 2021 and the dividend record date is 10 May 2021. The shareholders voted in favor of granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2021. The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Marie-Pierre Rogers, José Alberto Duarte, Timo Ihamuotila, Peter Kurer, Isabelle Romy and Adam Warby were re-elected as members of the Board, and Jim Freeman was newly elected, all for a one-year term of office until the 2023 AGM. It is intended that Jim Freeman will become a member of the Audit Committee. The shareholders also re-elected all members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Peter Kurer, Adam Warby and Daniel von Stockar, all for a one-year term of office until the 2023 AGM. Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support. We are particularly pleased to welcome Jim Freeman as a new member of our Board. With his proven expertise in products, technology and digital platforms, in addition to his broad business acumen, he will further complement the Board's diverse set of skills and thereby contribute to generating continued long-term value for our shareholders and customers. On behalf of the Board of Directors, and myself personally, I would like to thank René for having been an outstanding partner on this journey that has transformed SoftwareONE into what it is today. His longstanding partnership and valuable contribution over the years have been pivotal to the successful development of SoftwareONE. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jean-Pierre for his support and valuable contribution as member of the Board. Over the years, Jean-Pierre provided strategic advice during a transformational period of the company and has been instrumental in accompanying us on this growth journey." The shareholders re-elected Keller KLG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office. Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2023 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the 2023 financial year. The final results of the AGM are available here on SoftwareONE's website. CONTACT

Sydne Saccone, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.[*] disregard the previous Media Release, which included an error.

End of Media Release

