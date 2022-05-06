DJ First quarter 2022 results: "Another Record Quarter Despite Market Turmoil"

Luxembourg, May 6, 2022 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

-- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.4x in Q1 2022 compared to 2.1x in Q4 2021 -- Shipments of 673 thousand tonnes, including the addition of Recycling & Renewables in Q1 2022. Comparable shipments of 452 thousand tonnes in Q1 2022 versus 424 thousand tonnes in Q4 2021 -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 363 million in Q1 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 345 million in Q4 2021 -- Adjusted Net income of EUR 219 million in Q1 2022, compared to EUR 244 million in Q4 2021 -- Adjusted Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.83 in Q1 2022, compared to EUR 3.10 in Q4 2021 -- Cash flow used by operations amounted to EUR (57) million in Q1 2022, compared to cash flow from operations of EUR 219 million in Q4 2021 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR (103) million in Q1 2022, compared to EUR 132 million in Q4 2021 -- Net financial debt of EUR 666 million, as of March 31, 2022, compared to EUR 466 million as of December 31, 2021

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey?®2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 7 million in Q1 2022 and a cumulative EUR 47 million compared to target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023. Additional gain of EUR 7 million from Brazil electrical steel investment by accelerating the Leadership Journey® Phase 5 within the 2025 growth plan.

Cash deployment

In coherence to its Financial Policy, Aperam is announcing: -- 2022 Share Buyback increased by up to another EUR 100 million for a total of up to EUR 200 million. EUR 100 million completed on April 19, 2022.

Prospects

-- Q2 2022 Adj. EBITDA is expected at a higher level versus the record Q1 2022 base -- We guide for slightly lower Q2 2022 net financial debt Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Q1 was the fifth adjusted EBITDA record in a row and we are aiming for another record in Q2 to make good on our promise of a strong first half. Strong balance sheets will be a cornerstone in the current environment and Aperam is pleased to increase the 2022 share buyback by another EUR 100 million. I am proud that our 2021 ESG report confirms Aperam's best in class CO2 footprint, which includes an added sustainability value dimension of our FSC certified forest. Aperam is further significantly investing into growing this unique strategic asset."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 22 Q4 21 Q1 21 Sales 2,265 1,396 1,177 Operating income 266 426 140 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 187 438 116 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 2.41 5.56 1.45 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 2.40 5.53 1.45 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back (103) 132 58 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 666 466 56 Adj. EBITDA 363 345 175 Exceptional items (53) 117 - EBITDA 310 462 175 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 539 814 355 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 461 1,090 355 Shipments (000t) 673 424 493

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.4x in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.1x in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022

Sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 62% to EUR 2,265 million compared to EUR 1,396 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Shipments increased from 424 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2021, to 673 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to seasonally strong stainless sales in Europe and the addition of Recycling & Renewables.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 310 million (including an exceptional loss of EUR (53) million related to the reversal of the inventory step-up of EUR (48) million recognized in the 2021 bargain purchase gain on ELG acquisition and a final bargain purchase gain adjustment on this acquisition for EUR (5) million) from EUR 462 million (including an exceptional gain of EUR 117 million related to the preliminary bargain purchase gain on ELG acquisition) for the fourth quarter of 2021. Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 363 million from EUR 345 million in Q4 2021. Higher realized prices, higher inventory valuation gains and higher volumes were the main drivers.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (44) million for the first quarter of 2022.

Aperam had an operating income for the first quarter of 2022 of EUR 266 million compared to an operating income of EUR 426 million for the previous quarter, including a bargain gain reversal of EUR (53) million compared to a bargain gain income of EUR 117 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the first quarter of 2022 were EUR (24) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (5) million.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 was EUR (55) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 187 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Cash flows used by operations for the first quarter of 2022 were negative at EUR (57) million, including a working capital increase of EUR 369 million. CAPEX for the first quarter was EUR (46) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to EUR (103) million.

During the first quarter of 2022, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 113 million, consisting of EUR 74 million of share buy-back and EUR 39 million of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 22 Q4 21 (2) Q1 21 (2) Sales 1,523 1,243 978 EBITDA 272 305 135 Depreciation, amortization & impairment (25) (25) (23) Operating income 247 280 112 Steel shipments (000t) 445 432 483 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,355 2,806 1,969

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

(2) Due to the transfer of the entity Aperam Bioenergia from the segment 'Stainless & Electrical Steel' to the segment 'Recycling & Renewables' starting Q1 2022, segmented figures for Q4 2021 and Q1 2021 have been recast for the sake of comparison.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,523 million for the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 23% increase compared to sales of EUR 1,243 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Steel shipments during the first quarter were 445 thousand tonnes, an increase of 3% compared to shipments of 432 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes in Europe increased seasonally while volumes in Brazil decreased seasonally quarter on quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 20% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 272 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to EUR 305 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. EBITDA declined slightly due to seasonally lower volumes in Brazil and the input cost spike in Europe. These were not fully compensated by higher sales prices and higher inventory valuation gains.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (25) million for the first quarter of 2022.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 247 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an operating income of EUR 280 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Services & Solutions(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 22 Q4 21 Q1 21 Sales 845 578 531 EBITDA 73 51 45 Depreciation & amortization (3) (3) (3) Operating income 70 48 42 Steel shipments (000t) 199 158 208 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 4,084 3,471 2,448

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 845 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 46% compared to sales of EUR 578 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, steel shipments were 199 thousand tonnes compared to 158 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had higher average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 73 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 51 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Higher prices and higher inventory valuation gains were the main drivers.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (3) million for the first quarter of 2022.

