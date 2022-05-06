Anzeige
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Net sales for the 1st quarter 2022

  • Reported net sales above €100 million
  • Significant automotive market outperformance in all regions
  • Good performance of the industrial business at constant scope of consolidation

Sales

First quarter 2022 consolidated sales

In million eurosQ1 2022*Q1 2021Published OrganicExchange ratesChange of perimeter
Net sales102.2100.31.9% 0.6%3.4%-2.1%
Mobility87.784.73.5% 0.3%3.2%-
Industrial **14.615.6-6.6% 2.7%4.4%-13.7%

* unaudited
** 2021 scope: sale of the technical straps and belts business on June 30, 2021

  • Mobility market: market outperformance of 4.8 points

Global automotive production fell by 4.5% in the first quarter in a still difficult context with tensions over electronic components, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and health restrictions in China. DELFINGEN outperformed the market by 4.8 points and by 13.8 points excluding the geographical mix effect of its sales. The decline in automotive production is particularly marked in Europe (-18%), where the group generates 53% of its sales, with the temporary shutdown of many carmaker plants, notably in Germany.

At the end of March 2022, revenues at constant scope of consolidation were up slightly by 0.3% (+3.5% on a reported basis). The effect of exchange rates at the end of March was positive by €2.7 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Cumulative net sales:

By business:

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange rates
Protection systems70.169.70.5% -2.3%2.9%
Fluid transfer15.012.520.5% 15.6%4.9%
Others2.52.6-0.4% -3.5%3.0%

By region:

All regions outperformed the automotive market:

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange ratesEvolution of the Automotive Market ***Performance vs. Organic (in pts)
Americas30.925.222.5% 13.8%8.7%-3.4%17.2
Europe - Africa46.250.3-8.2% -7.9%-0.3%-18.4%10.5
Asia10.69.215.4% 8.2%7.3%0.2%8.0

*** Source: S&P Global Mobility April 2022

  • Industrial Market:

Industrial Market sales were up 2.7% at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope (-6.6% on a reported basis), with a negative impact (-13.7%) of the change in consolidation scope following the sale of the "Technical straps and belts" activity in June 2021.

The effect of exchange rates at the end of March 2022 is favorable by €0.7 million.


Perspectives

Uncertainty is weighing on the markets with multiple factors such as the situation in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions.

According to S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit) estimates published in April 2022, global automotive production should reach 80.6 million units, up 4% compared to 2021.

DELFINGEN remains very cautious about market expectations, however, given its strategic positioning in the protection of vehicle electrical wiring, its leadership and its global presence, DELFINGEN expects to outperform the market by 2 to 3 points.

DELFINGEN is adapting to these extreme economic conditions while at the same time seizing the growth opportunities linked to the market transformation towards cleaner and more responsible mobility.

« Safe Harbor » Statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks

WWW.DELFINGEN.COM

EURONEXT Growth Paris
Code ISIN: FR 0000054132
Mnémonique: ALDEL		Next press release: July 29, 2022
First-half 2022 results
Contact: Mr. Christophe Clerc: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypqdaJRuam2bm26faZyXbJdnbWhqw5SUa5adyZaZaJ/JcG9omJuSZpyXZnBlmmVm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74500-pr_delfingenindustry_cat1-2022_06052022.pdf

