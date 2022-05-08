Semperit: The publicly listed rubber producer Semperit invested Euro 21 mn from autumn 2020 onwards in the construction of six additional dipping lines ("P7+") for glove production at the Malaysian subsidiary in Kamunting. The most modern factory complex at the Kamunting site, called P7, now has 18 production lines with a target capacity of 5.4 billion pieces of gloves in total; 12 production lines had been built in an initial investment phase between 2015 and 2017. "The construction of P7+ serves to preserve value at our Malaysian Sempermed plant and represents the completion of the successful restructuring initiated in 2017, on the basis of which we have achieved considerable efficiency gains," says Karl Haider, CEO of the Semperit Group.Semperit: weekly performance: -5.63% ams ...

