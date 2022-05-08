Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Manifattura Fontana, part of Sioen Group, to supply a complete neXline needlepunch line for the production of geotextiles to its site in Romano d'Ezzelino, Italy. Start-up of the line is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.81% Strabag: Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Bayern Mitte eG has commissioned Strabag subsidiary Züblin to build the company headquarters in Ingolstadt. ZÜBLIN already provided the general planning services in advance. Strabag's Zentrale Technik competence centre was also involved. The new DonauTower building complex consists of a 57 m high tower and a base building with six floors. Construction work is expected to start in mid-2022 with the ...

