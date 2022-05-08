Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Stora Enso to rebuild bleach plant no. 4 at its Skutskär Mill in Sweden. Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. The investment in new bleaching technology will increase the capacity of the mill and support Stora Enso's ambitious climate targets. In addition, it will improve operational performance, enhance the overall efficiency of mill maintenance and thus reduce the site's carbon footprint.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.81% Lenzing: In the first quarter of 2022, fibers producer Lenzing Group, like the entire manufacturing industry, was significantly affected by the extreme developments in global energy and commodity markets. A predominantly positive market environment and the ...

