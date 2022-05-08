Polytec: In the first quarter of 2022, the Polytec Group's consolidated sales revenues amounted to Euro 148.8 mn and were therefore at the level of the previous year (Q1 2021: Euro 147.8 million). The marginal increase of 0.7% emanated mainly from higher sales revenues in the Smart Plastic & Industrial Applications market area. Despite massive additional costs, the company recorded positive results in the first quarter of 2022 financial year. The group earnings after tax for the first quarter of 2022 totalled Euro 1.7 mn (Q1 2021: Euro 4.8 mn). Polytec is highly flexible and adapts promptly to the constantly changing economic environment. This enables the management to counteract the turbulent developments on the row materials and energy markets as well as other economic ...

