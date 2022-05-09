Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus Maritime receives inaugural order for hydrogen cylinders for maritime applications

Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Purus, has received its inaugural order for cylinders to be used in onboard storage of hydrogen in maritime vessels. Hexagon Purus' type 4 hydrogen cylinders will be used in onboard swappable storage containers for maritime vessels operating in the inland waterways in Europe. The value of the order is approximately EUR 1.1 million (approx. NOK 11 million).



"Our Type 4 high-pressure cylinders are at the core of what we do and with their corrosion resistance and long lifetime, the cylinders enable lower operational cost and total cost of ownership, which makes them ideal for maritime applications", says Robert Haugen, Managing Director of Hexagon Purus Maritime. "This order represents an important commercial milestone for Hexagon Purus Maritime and lends further credence to our maritime strategy".



Hexagon Purus combines maritime experience with extensive hydrogen storage expertise to provide a holistic approach to zero emission maritime solutions. Hexagon Purus is at the forefront of developing innovative hydrogen storage solutions with lightweight composite cylinders that are ideal for maritime applications.

Hexagon Purus' hydrogen storage and distribution business is well-positioned to support the ambitious energy transition required in the maritime sector - and to take a global leading role for integrated products in the emerging maritime hydrogen market. Together with partners, Hexagon Purus can cover major parts of the maritime hydrogen value chain.



Delivery of the cylinders are scheduled for Q4 2022.



Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.