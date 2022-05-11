First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) on April 22 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on May 12, 2022. ISIN IS0000032936 Company name Fly Play hf. Total share capital before the increase 700.000.000 (700.000.000 shares) Increase in share capital 3.030.301 (3.030.301 shares) Total share capital following the increase 703.030.301 ( 703.030.301 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol PLAY Orderbook ID 229790