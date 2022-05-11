Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2022 | 17:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Neurones: Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022

PRESS INFORMATION
Section: 1st quarter 2022 revenues Nanterre, May 11, 2022 (after trading)

Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022

(in millions of euros)Q1 2021Q1 2022growthof which organic
Revenues144.2162.6+ 12.8%+ 12.2%

Achievements

In a market that continues to be very buoyant (cloud, digital, cybersecurity, etc.), the Group's organic growth has increased to + 12.2% in the first quarter of 2022 (compared with + 5.7% for the same period last year).

Operating profit (*) amounted to 11.4% of revenues (compared with 10.4% in Q1 2021).

Compared to the 2021 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

For the whole of 2022, provided macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate too much, NEURONES plans to achieve:

  • revenues of at least €625 million,
  • operating profit in excess of 10%

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.4% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-quarter-2022-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9105d61-721a-4ee9-8c08-4953acf99520)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
