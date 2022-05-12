Regulatory News:

CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) yesterday announced an update regarding the Vifor Pharma AG acquisition. CSL has previously advised that it expected to be in a position to close the acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG by June 2022. While some antitrust authorities have approved the transaction, some approvals are still outstanding.

Delays in the regulatory approval process are not unusual. CSL and Vifor Pharma are continuing to work closely with the respective remaining competition authorities in their review of the tender offer. CSL and Vifor Pharma expect to provide an update to shareholders and investors as soon as there is more clarity on the timeline.

An exact closing and settlement date will be communicated once all regulatory approvals have been received. CSL remains confident of completing its acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency and nephrology. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions across iron, dialysis, nephrology and rare conditions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe, chronic and rare diseases lead better, healthier lives. It specializes in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and includes the companies: Vifor Pharma, Sanifit Therapeutics, and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com

