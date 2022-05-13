- (PLX AI) - KBC revenues are likely to grow faster than costs, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.
- • Price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 75
- • KBC's net interest income growth outlook is driven by solid volume growth in mortgages and commercial loans as well as higher rates, BofA said
- • With M&A deals unlikely in the coming quarters, KBC may even distribute more capital to shareholders, BofA said
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de