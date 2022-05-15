Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund acquired a regulated and operational PV portfolio in Spain, with a total installed capacity of 82 MWp. Furthermore, the acquisition also includes an extensive development platform (wind and PV), together with its development team. Approximately 2,100 MW of this platform is at an advanced stage of project development, while around 2,400 MW are greenfield projects. The development team enables the ongoing development of the Verbund-activities in Spain. 100% of the stakes in this portfolio will be acquired.Verbund: weekly performance: -7.70% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/05/2022)

