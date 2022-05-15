Addiko: Addiko Group, a Consumer and SME specialist bank active across Central and South-Eastern Europe (CSEE) reporting a profit after tax of Euro 6.5 mn in first quarter, up from Euro 5 mn a year earlier. Credit loss expenses of Euro -1.2 mn or -0.04 % Cost of Risk (1Q21: Euro -4.1m) remained benign. "During the first quarter we saw significant growth in our Consumer and SME business resulting in a higher net profit. This is a direct result of our transformation program initiated last year," said Group CEO Herbert Juranek. "Based on the activity of our customers, we remain optimistic despite greater market volatility mainly driven by the Russian-Ukrainian war, elevated inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. We will monitor these developments closely."Addiko ...

