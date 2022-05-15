Verbund: Austrian utility Verbund saw a significant improvement in the results posted for quarter 1/2022. EBITDA climbed by 169.3% to Euro 814.9 mn. The Group result soared by 255.6% to Euro 514.4 mn compared with the same period of the previous year. The sharp increase in wholesale electricity prices on the futures and spot markets gave a significant boost to earnings. The average sales prices obtained for VERBUND's own generation from hydropower rose by €66.3/MWh to €113.8/MWh. The consolidation of Gas Connect Austria GmbH, the regulated gas transmission and distribution system operator in Austria acquired with effect from 31 May 2021, likewise had a positive effect. The contribution from flexibility products also rose significantly as a result of greater volatility in ...

