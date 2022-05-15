Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from the Swedish pulp and paper producer BillerudKorsnäs to deliver a LimeDry lime mud filter for the recausticizing plant at its Frövi/Rockhammar pulp mill in Örebro, Sweden. Start-up for the new LimeDry lime mud filter is scheduled for the second half of 2022. The Andritz lime mud disc filter LimeDry represents the latest technology for lime mud dewatering and washing. It provides a large filtration capacity (540 tons lime mud/day) in a small filter footprint, even with a high lime mud capacity. Andritz: weekly performance: 6.96% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (13/05/2022)

