17.05.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LOIHDE OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SHARES

CORRECTION: LOIHDE OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Below corporate action has been cancelled.

Loihde Oyj has invalidated 407,618 shares. The decrease in the number of shares
has been entered into the Trade Register on May 17, 2022. The invalidation will
be valid in the trading system as of May 18, 2022 on First North Growth Market
Finland. 

Identifiers of Loihde Oyj's share:

Trading code: LOIHDE
ISIN code: FI4000014238
Orderbook id: 235794
Number of shares: 5,624,516

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
