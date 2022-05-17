Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LOIHDE OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SHARES CORRECTION: LOIHDE OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Below corporate action has been cancelled. Loihde Oyj has invalidated 407,618 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on May 17, 2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of May 18, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Loihde Oyj's share: Trading code: LOIHDE ISIN code: FI4000014238 Orderbook id: 235794 Number of shares: 5,624,516 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260