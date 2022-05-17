Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Linkfire: Link?re Hosts a Q1/2022 Interim Report and Business Update Webcast and Conference Call on May 25, 2022

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire (NASDAQ:LINKFI.ST) will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at approximately 8.00 AM CEST. A conference call and webcast for investors and media will take place at 10.00 AM CEST on the same day.

The report is presented by Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO and Tobias Demuth, CFO. The presentation material for the webcast can be downloaded on https://investors.linkfire.com/ 30 minutes before the webcast starts. A recording of the event will be available on the investor website later the same day.

In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also have the possibility to preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com.

In addition to the quarterly results, Linkfire will also give an update on its business model, strategy implementation and plan to reach its mid-term financial targets. Since the IPO in 2021, Linkfire has further strengthened its market position by renewing its global agreements with Sony Music and Warner Music, expanding its agreement with Apple Music, acquiring key global competitor smartURL and entering a multi-year marketing and affiliate agreement with Amazon Music.

Webcast and conference call details

US: +1 646 722 4902
UK: +44 333 300 9273
DK: +45 787 23 250
SE: +46 856 642 695

Link to webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q1-2022

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communications Mobile: +46 70 511 26 22
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701710/Linkre-Hosts-a-Q12022-Interim-Report-and-Business-Update-Webcast-and-Conference-Call-on-May-25-2022

