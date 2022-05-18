DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 18-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The following securities are restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 18/05/2022: Yooma Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares Symbol: YOOM ISIN: CA98615V1022
