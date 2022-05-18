CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 8, 2022 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF RELEASE OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS AT THE GENERAL MEETING

Press release Sainte-Marie, May 18, 2022, 10:00 a.m.

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 8, 2022

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF RELEASE OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS AT THE GENERAL MEETING

The Company's shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 8, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Hub Lizine - 8 rue Pondichéry - La Mare - 97438 Sainte-Marie (Reunion Island). The General Meeting will take place under the same conditions as usual. Nevertheless, the company has decided to broadcast the meeting on our website: www.cboterritoria.com.

The preliminary notice, which included the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French legal gazette ("BALO") on April 29, 2022, and the meeting notice will be published in the BALO on May 23, 2022, as well as in the Reunion Island legal gazette ("JIR") on May 23, 2022.

Preparatory documents for the meeting, as required by article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available on the company's website (www.cboterritoria.com).

The meeting's preparatory documents are also made available to shareholders as of the meeting's date. As a result, in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, request that the Company send him or her, if so requested by electronic means, the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code. Exercise of this right by bearer share holders is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts maintained by the authorized intermediary;

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's headquarters.

Next financial publication

First-half 2022 revenue: Wednesday 17 August 2022 (after market close)

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM

Caroline Clapier

Administrative and Financial Manager

direction@cboterritoria.com PARIS MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

dmorin@capvalue.fr REUNION MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

Catherine Galatoire

06 92 65 65 79

cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

