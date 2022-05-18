Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

Issuer: SEB S.A.

Types of securities: ordinary shares

ISIN: FR0000121709

LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,20th 2021 Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 11th 2021

Stockbroker: SOCIETE GENERALE

Company Company LEI Code Instrument Code PSI Name Transaction Date (Day) ISIN Code Way Daily Volume (Nb of ecurities) Daily Weighted Average Price Of Purchase Exchange SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA SOCIETE GENERALE 12-mai-22 FR0000121709 B 3 000 106,00 DXE SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA SOCIETE GENERALE 12-mai-22 FR0000121709 B 6 000 105,73 ENX SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA SOCIETE GENERALE 12-mai-22 FR0000121709 B 1 000 105,19 TQE TOTAL 10 000 105,76€

