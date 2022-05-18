Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
Issuer: SEB S.A.
Types of securities: ordinary shares
ISIN: FR0000121709
LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,20th 2021 Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 11th 2021
Stockbroker: SOCIETE GENERALE
Company
Company LEI Code
Instrument
Code
PSI Name
Transaction
Date (Day)
ISIN Code
Way
Daily
Volume (Nb of ecurities)
Daily
Weighted Average Price Of Purchase
Exchange
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
SK.PA
SOCIETE GENERALE
12-mai-22
FR0000121709
B
3 000
106,00
DXE
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
SK.PA
SOCIETE GENERALE
12-mai-22
FR0000121709
B
6 000
105,73
ENX
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
SK.PA
SOCIETE GENERALE
12-mai-22
FR0000121709
B
1 000
105,19
TQE
TOTAL
10 000
105,76€
