CORRECTION -- Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Summary of the Private Placement

May 20, 2022, Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Company") announces the completion of the non-brokered private placements for total proceeds of $1,478,573 previously announced on March 9, 2022.

The secured convertible debenture units raised $738,573. The debentures will bear interest of 8% per annum for a term of two years and can be converted into common share units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. Each of these units consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of closing. The Company may force the conversion in the event that the common shares trade at $0.30 for ten consecutive business days. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares, at the option of the Company. Any interest payable in shares will be subject to prior TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Insiders have participated in this private placement which results in this being a Related Party Transaction pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.9 and MI 61-101. The Corporation is relying upon the insolvency exemption under these policies with respect to minority approval and valuation requirements.

The unit offering raised $740,000 through issuance of 9,866,667 common share units at $0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant issued through this Unit Offering will entitle the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date the units are issued. The Corporation reserves the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to fifteen (15) days, in the event the share trades at $0.125 for five (5) consecutive business days following the expiry of the four (4) months hold period.

The number of issued and outstanding shares for Prospera is now 167,210,853.

The proceeds from these financings will fund Stage one of the abandonment program of approximately 102 leases and the second phase of the development plan (horizontal drilling program). The ongoing restructuring process has transitioned the Corporation to regulatory compliance, environmentally safe operating conditions and production optimization.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

