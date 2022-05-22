Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien): Revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group in Q1/2022 amounted to Euro 110.9 mn, comprising an increase of 92.9% from the previous year. EBITDA was up year-on-year to Euro 46.3 mn and EBIT climbed to Euro 12.4 mn. The net profit for the period before non-controlling interests, supported by income from a property sale, increased to Euro 6.7 mn in Q1/2022. The net debt of the company declined to Euro 145.4 mn (31 December 2021: Euro 150.4 mn). The free cash flow in Q1/2022 amounted to minus Euro 58.8 mn (Q1/2021: minus Euro 28.8 mn). "Growth in revenue and earnings and a milestone for climate protection" "The desire on the part of Austrians to travel is more pronounced than ever before and is also reflected in rising passenger volumes at Vienna ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...