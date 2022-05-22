Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Weltweit erstes Patent zur Muskel-Gesundheit macht Furore! Durch klinische Studien belegt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Tradegate
20.05.22
21:58 Uhr
11,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,81011,87521.05.
11,75011,85020.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG26,2500,00 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG65,50+7,03 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG7,280+0,41 %
VALNEVA SE11,850+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.