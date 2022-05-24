Granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, with extensions filed globally, the patent covers an approach that gives laboratories the ability to increase productivity for time and cost efficiencies.

Biosero, Inc., a BICO company and developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, announced the issuance of a key patent underlying its Green Button Go Scheduler, laboratory automation scheduling software. This patent will accelerate the Bioconvergence Revolution by enabling the implementation of larger, more connected automated scientific solutions while also providing an unprecedented degree of process flexibility that has been missing in lab automation to date.

Biosero's Green Button Go software allows scientists to automate workflows ranging from a single workstation to operations that span multiple labs. With a number of extensions, hundreds of available drivers, and an intuitive control interface, Green Button Go software is flexible, scalable, and easily customizable for a broad array of laboratory needs.

"At Biosero, we are committed to delivering innovative laboratory automation solutions to help our customers discover novel scientific insights and accelerate the development of new cures for disease," said Tom Gilman, CEO of Biosero. "The award of this patent recognizes that innovation and also provides validation that even with many software tools on the market, there is room for a truly novel and differentiated approach."

The patent, titled "Automated Control of Multi-Process Using Robotic Equipment for Complex Workflows," covers an important capability known as Multipath Scheduler, which provides users with advanced tools for moving samples through the lab, such as the ability to plot several trajectories for different plates that will be run simultaneously. The technology enables the scheduling and execution of complex labware transportation scenarios that are dynamically planned, optimized, and scheduled across different modes of transportation simultaneously such as multiple robot arms, tracks, conveyors, and autonomous mobile robots.

"Automated lab workflows are becoming increasingly complex, and automation software has to keep up by giving users more flexibility and more sophisticated features to manage their processes," said David Dambman, Chief Technology Officer at Biosero and an inventor on the patent. "Our Multipath Scheduler tool represents a core capability for any scheduling software platform and ensures the efficient and robust delivery of labware to where it needs to be in an ever-changing and complex laboratory environment."

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero's Green Button Go Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world's most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

About BICO

Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is enabling the future of life-saving treatments by reducing the organ shortage and accelerating drug development by providing accessible life science solutions that combine biology and technology (bioconvergence). The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, selling, and supporting its life sciences equipment, consumables, and reagents for both manufacturing as well as research purposes. BICO has more than 25,000 products in the field, sales in more than 65 countries, delivers to all top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in more than 10,000 scientific publications. BICO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under: BICO.

