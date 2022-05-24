Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Agency Agreement with Alectric Renewables of Ontario, Canada. Under the terms of the Agreement, Alectric will act as the Company's non-exclusive agent primarily in the Ontario market.

Ted added, "I've known the people at Alectric now for a number of years through a similar relationship at Smartcool Systems Inc. They have made several successful introductions for Smartcool and are excited to bring some of their solar clients to Airtest as well. Several projects are in the works and this Agreement now formalizes the relationship between the companies. I'm looking forward to further enhancing the existing relationship as we bring new opportunities to successful conclusions."

Alan Morrissey, President of Alectric noted, "There's a tremendous opportunity right now for Energy Efficiency technologies generally and even more so in Ontario. Save On Energy, an Ontario Government Agency that provides subsidies for Energy Efficiency projects and Provincial Gas Utilities can jointly provide up to 70 percent of the cost of installing AirTest's wireless Demand Control Ventilation solutions. This makes the financial decision a no brainer, resulting in sub one year paybacks. A number of our Solar clients have expressed interest in deploying AirTest Technologies and we should be very successful in generating additional sales for the company."

About Alectric: Alectric is a Toronto-based distributed energy generation project developer focusing on the commercial and industrial DG marketplace. Founded on Earth Day 2015, Alectric's clients include Panasonic, OZZ Electric, Moose Power, Potentia Renewables, Carbon Free Technology, Charge Lab, Brampton Bramalea Christian Fellowship Homes, Schilthuis Construction, Robert Mitchell Developments, Abacus Self Storage, and others. It has supplied and installed more than 150 MW of commercial solar PV and 2MW/4MWh of BESS in the last five years.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124865