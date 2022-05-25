SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: Cinia and SSH expand their cooperation in delivering cybersecurity solutions



Cinia and SSH expand their cooperation in delivering cybersecurity solutions

Cinia and SSH have jointly agreed to develop and offer their Finnish and international customers advanced cybersecurity solutions. In cooperation with SSH, Cinia will provide new services for the processing and transfer of sensitive data and for ensuring access management and control, especially in maintaining security-critical infrastructure. The first solutions to be delivered in cooperation will be launched in summer 2022.

"I am very pleased that Cinia is working with us to develop better defensive security for our customers in Finland and Europe," says Teemu Tunkelo, SSH's CEO.

"Cinia's mission is to explore the new possibilities of technology, implement future solutions and thus lead Finland towards a secure digital dimension. The solutions are discovered by smoothly combining telecommunications, software, information networks and cybersecurity into functional entities. Now, together with SSH, we can build services so that they include state-of-the-art cybersecurity and surveillance from the beginning," says Ari-Jussi Knaapila, Cinia's CEO.

SSH helps its customers to protect confidential and valuable information and related systems in the digital world. SSH's solutions enable secure communication between applications and protect and audit access to systems for the people who manage them. In addition, SSH's solutions enable secure digital communication between people across country and organizational boundaries.



SSH in brief

SSH helps companies secure their business-critical digital resources when they are at rest, in motion, and in use. Globally, we have over 5,000 customers, including 40% of the companies on the Fortune 500 list, as well as large organizations from the financial, government, resale and industry industries. We help our customers secure their business in an era of hybrid cloud, distributed IT and industrial automation. Our Zero Trust-based solutions provide secure electronic communications and secure access to both servers and servers. Our experts in North America, Europe and Asia work with our global partner network to ensure the success of customer projects.





Cinia in brief

Cinia Oy offers secure high-usability information network, cybersecurity and software solutions. Our operations are based on solid expertise in modern application development, information network technologies and critical operating environments. Cinia offers high-quality cybersecurity solutions that utilize state-of-the-art technology to protect business continuity. Our services cover the entire digital environment, from terminals to cloud services and networks to applications. Continuous observation, preparedness for and eliminating various cyber threats, as well as responding quickly to incidents, are a key part of our cybersecurity service operations in addition to consulting and training. www.cinia.fi



More information:

Ari-Jussi Knaapila

Managing director

Cinia Ltd.

+358 50 2179

aj.knaapila@cinia.fi

Teemu Tunkelo

CEO

SSH Communications Security Oyj

+358 40 5499605

teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com