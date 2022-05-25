DJ FinancialMarkets.media will participate at the iFXExpo in Limassol, Cyprus

FinancialMarkets.media will participate at the iFXExpo in Limassol, Cyprus 25-May-2022

FinancialMarkets.media, formerly FXStreet's Marketing team, will participate at the iFXExpo in Limassol, Cyprus from 7th-9th June NEWS RELEASE BY FMM Barcelona | May 25, 2022 12:00 PM, Eastern

-- The iFXExpo will be the first event this year in which the company will participate to present its newbrand

-- The brand will be exhibiting all its services and products at booth 161

-- FinancialMarkets.media continues being part of FXStreet financial group, and operates as its exclusivemedia agency.

-- The aim of this new agency is to offer the best-in-class services, whilst increasing the businessopportunities of their clients across a wider publisher and financial institutions network.

FinancialMarkets.media is the new independent media agency specializing in the financial markets that was launched in February 2022 and is managed by the former FXStreet Marketing and Traders team. With the aim of introducing and presenting the new brand to the markets, the company will participate in several exhibitions and workshops throughout this year, and the iFXExpo in Limassol- Cyprus, the world's first and largest financial Fintech B2B exhibition, is the first on the 2022 calendar. he launching of FinancialMarkets.media was prompted by the growth of the company's network of publishers in the last years, demanding specialization in order to keep on offering top-notch services to all its already existing clients. With the decision more focus can be placed on expanding its reach in the market reaching more institutions and publishers for the Forex, Cryptos, Stock and Commodities markets, as well as banks and hedge funds. "FinancialMarkets.media continues to be part of the FXStreet group, and it operates as its exclusive media agency. However, we are an independent media agency inside the group. The aim of this FXStreet spin-off business is to offer the best-in-class services, whilst increasing the business opportunities to our clients, where all parties will have more options on where to invest their budget, more advertising placements to accommodate the different business models, needs and marketing objectives". Sergi López Tomàs, previous CMO to FXStreet.com and now CEO at FinancialMarkets.media, commented.

About their presence at the Cyprus iFXExpo this coming June, Mr López Tomàs also commented, "we are committed to participating in all these types of events and exhibitions, as we aim to expand our reach to new audiences by introducing all of our media services and marketing solutions to new markets and businesses, aiming to not only to help them to execute profitable investments but will also maximize them".

In the same way, the company also emphasizes the importance of human relations and honesty in all their business transactions. "Our daily work is to continue guiding financial institutions and

publishers in an honest way so that our clients can invest in the right media according to their needs and budgets. Participating in these kinds of face-to-face events allows us to be closer to our clients and partners and boost this human interaction that we think should never be lost in business and it is critical to creating trustworthy, solid and long-term relationships" added Carolina Bracale, Marketing and Communications Manager of FinancialMarkets.media.

After all, more than 20 years of success in online advertising for the finance market, are not in vain. The team of experts of FinancialMarkets.media know the market, granting better pricing and campaign management control, always taking care of both, clients and publishers. "Programmatic advertising is OK but it still fails to understand the needs of the players and that is where my team makes a big difference. We are humans behind the machines who happen to be experts in Marketing and Trading the markets.", concluded Sergi López Tomàs.

The company will be exhibiting all its services and products at the iFXExpo in Limassol, Cyprus at booth 161.

To know more about Financial Markets.media visit the new website:

www.financialmarkets.media.

Financial Markets Media Carolina Olenka

carolina@financialmarkets.media

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

