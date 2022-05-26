ONEMEDNET CORP.: OneMedNet Appoints Robert L. Golden, CPA to Board of Directors

OneMedNet Appoints Robert L. Golden, CPA to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data through its proven OneMedNet iRWD, today announced the appointment of Robert L. Golden, CPA to its Board of Directors effective June 1, 2022. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knight Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed. Upon merger completion, Mr. Golden's role on the board will transition from the private company to the publicly traded company named OneMedNet to be listed under the symbol ONMD.

Mr. Golden comes to OneMedNet with significant financial experience including in the healthcare sector. Presently, Mr. Golden is Managing Partner of Cohen, Bender & Golden LLP and has served as the part-time Chief Financial Officer of Promo Shop, Inc. & Subsidiaries since 2008 and the part-time Chief Financial Officer of iKahan Media Inc. since 2014. Mr. Golden provides consulting, audit, and tax services to middle market business and their owners as he did at Fenton & Ross Accountancy Corporation, and as partner of Good Swartz Brown & Berns LLP, now CohnReznick. Mr. Golden began his accounting career at Ernst & Young where he performed financial statement audits for publicly- and privately held clients in the firm's healthcare, property casualty insurance, manufacturing, and entertainment groups.

During his 38-year career, Mr. Golden has performed numerous financial statement audits and reviews and has often acted as chief financial officer of non-attest clients he served, coaching entrepreneurial management teams, and assisting with budgeting, cash flow management, obtaining financing, as well as merger and acquisition activity ranging from due diligence activities to determination of value and negotiating price and structure. Mr. Golden is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Talon International Inc. (TALN) in which he has served since September 2013. Mr. Golden holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Southern California and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet stated, "I am pleased to welcome Bob to the OneMedNet board. Bob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company. His public company and importantly, accounting, and chief financial officer expertise will be invaluable as we ready for public life."

Mr. Golden commented, "I am honored to be joining the Board at such an important time in the Company's evolution as OneMedNet transitions to a public company. I look forward to working with Paul and the board as the Company forges ahead delivering the unique value proposition of creating innovative solutions that enable healthcare providers to gain increased value from medical imaging data."

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ Group North America

203-741-8811

OMN@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORP.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702788/OneMedNet-Appoints-Robert-L-Golden-CPA-to-Board-of-Directors