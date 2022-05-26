Anzeige
26.05.2022 | 19:56
Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstarhealth Brands And Advent Galaxy Agree To Halt The Joint Venture

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / AllStar Health Brands Inc OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") announces that Advent Galaxy ("Advent") and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate their previously disclosed commercial agreement ("The Agreement") in which AllStar was to acquire a shareholding in and provide marketing services to Advent.

In the meantime, both parties agree that there are no further accrued rights, entitlements, obligations, or funding requirements under the Agreement by either Advent or AllStar, that all costs incurred to date by either company are for their own account. The Confidentiality provisions of the Agreement shall remain in force and effect for a period of two years.

AllStar remains excited about and interested in Advent' s ambitious aims and goals and remain impressed with Advent's progress to date as well as the professionalism and competence of their management team. The two companies are both open to discussing new ways in which AllStar can assist Advent's intensive plans and have concluded that such arrangements would necessitate a new agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Source: AllStar Health Brands Inc.
Telephone: 416 918 6987
Email: peterw@firstnationalenergy.com
Website:www.allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/702861/Allstarhealth-Brands-And-Advent-Galaxy-Agree-To-Halt-The-Joint-Venture

