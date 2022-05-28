London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is providing this bi-weekly default status report (the "Default Status Report") in accordance with National Policy 12- 203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). On April 29, 2022, the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that, for reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), would not be completed by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022. As a result of this delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company's principal regulator, British Columbia Securities Commission, granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Company. The MCTO prohibits all trading by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, in securities of the Company until the MCTO is revoked. The Company's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Company's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings, with the goal of filing by May 31, 2022. While the Company previously indicated that its intention was to file the Annual Filings by May 27, 2022, additional time is required to permit the Company's auditors to complete its review and enquiries in connection with the audit of the Annual Filings.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified by NP 12-203, the Company reports that since the Default Announcement, except as stated in this Default Status Report, there have not been any changes to the information contained therein that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; nor any failure by the Company to fulfil its intentions as stated therein with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines, and there are no additional defaults or anticipated defaults subsequent to the disclosure therein, other than the delay in filing the Annual Filings. Further, other than as disclosed in Company press releases and other public disclosure, as applicable, there is no additional material information respecting the Company and its affairs that have not been generally disclosed and there are no insolvency proceedings against the Company as of the date of this Default Status Report. Until the Annual Filings have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified by NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status default reports in the form of further press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR.

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company also announces that the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements for the three-months ended March 31, 2022, the related management's discussion and analysis, and certificates of its CEO and CFO (collectively, the "Interim Filings"), are expected to be delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 30, 2022. The Company is working to complete the Interim Filings as soon as possible and expects the Interim Filings to be filed within at least five business days following the Company's filing of the Annual Filings.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporations, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, clients or customers based in Lithuania and the UK can be onboarded to its digital asset broker and trading services.

