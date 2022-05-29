A very fine week for our ATX TR with Do&Co on top and all five days up. News came from Marinomed, Fabasoft, CA Immo, Immofinanz, Porr, Verbund, UBM, Valneva, EVN and Petro Welt Technologies. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 5,06% to 6.969,47 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -11,2%. Up to now there were 52 days with a positive and 51 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 15,54% away, from the low 17,35%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,72%, the weakest is Monday with -0,91%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 10,8% in front of Wienerberger 8,85% and Verbund 8,66%. And the following stocks performed worst: UBM -7,67% in front of SBO -3,78% and Frequentis -3,36%. Further highlights this week: DO&CO ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...