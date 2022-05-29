Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 29.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der Boden ist drin & Turnaround läuft! Von 100 % bis 400 % ist jetzt alles möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877738 ISIN: AT0000746409 Ticker-Symbol: OEWA 
Xetra
27.05.22
17:35 Uhr
89,55 Euro
-3,05
-3,29 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ATX
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
VERBUND AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERBUND AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,5591,0028.05.
90,6591,0527.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DO & CO AG87,70+0,11 %
VERBUND AG89,55-3,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.