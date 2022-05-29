Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Revenues increased to Euro 2.4 m by 8.8 % compared to the previous year (Q1 2021: € 2.2 m) with continued strong demand for the virus blocker Carragelose. In addition to COVID-19, regular colds and flus, which are spreading again after hygiene measures have been reduced, support increased sales of the virus blocker. Revenues came in also from Solv4U, which was launched in Q4 2021 to address solubility and bioavailability issues in technology partnerships for biopharma companies. With Euro 1.6 mn, Marinomed reported lower R&D expenses compared to the previous year (Q1 2021: Euro 2.2). This is mainly ...

