Core Assets Corp.: Core Assets Mobilizes for Inaugural 5,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Campaign at the Blue Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized crews for the Company's inaugural 5,000 metre diamond drilling campaign at its district scale Blue Property; targeting high-grade mineralization over numerous drill sites at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project ("Laverdiere") and the Silver Lime Carbonate Replacement-Porphyry Project ("Silver Lime") in the Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Highlights

Core Assets has mobilized crews for its fully funded 5,000 metre diamond drilling programs at the Blue Property supported by Dorado Drilling Ltd.

Diamond drill set up at the Laverdiere Project will be completed by the first week of June, for up to 1,500 metres of drilling over three separate drill locations.

High-grade Fe-Cu-Au skarn mineralization delineated from prospecting and historic drilling between the South and North Adits at Laverdiere is traceable for 800m along surface, to 300m at depth, and remains open in all directions.

The Silver Lime Carbonate Replacement Project currently boasts an average surficial grade (365 rock samples) of 4.9% Zn, 2.0% Pb, 0.33% Cu, and 92.0g/t Ag within the extensive 6.6km x 1.8km mineralized corridor making it the largest known, untested exposure of Carbonate Replacement Mineralization globally.

Following the completion of the drill campaign at the Laverdiere Project, crews will mobilize to the Silver Lime Project to complete an additional 3,500 metres of diamond drilling.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "We are beyond excited to start our first exploratory diamond drilling campaign at the Blue Property. Following the conclusion of drilling at Laverdiere, we will then mobilize to the Silver Lime Project - home to the 2021 Discovery Zone (Grizzly Manto, Jackie, and Sulphide City Targets). This will mark the first ever diamond drilling program in this area."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of111,648.8 ha (~1,116 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

