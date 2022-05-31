Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
08:03 Uhr
2,860 Euro
+0,040
+1,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.05.2022 | 18:45
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Annual Financial Report - CORRECTION

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Annual Financial Report - CORRECTION

PR Newswire

London, May 31

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT ANNOUNCEMENT - CORRECTION OF EX-DIVIDEND AND RECORD DATES

The issuer advises that the Ex-Dividend and Record dates in the Annual Financial Report announcement released on 31 May 2022 at 07:00:52 under Release Reference number PRNUK-3005221655-5DD6 should be Ex-Dividend date of 16 June 2022 and Record Date of 17 June 2022. All other details remain unchanged.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

31 May 2022

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.