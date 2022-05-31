Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2P2HK ISIN: FR0013505062 Ticker-Symbol: TNM2 
31.05.2022 | 19:29
TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor: Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations

PRESS RELEASE

Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations

Paris (France), May 31st, 2022 -Technicolor(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), the Technicolor Group has today closed the sale of its Trademark Licensing operations.

Technicolor has received a total cash amount of c.€100 million, subject to customary price adjustments.

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor RelationsMedia

Alexandra Fichelson Catherine Kuttner
alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.comcatherine.kuttner@technicolor.com

Nathalie Feld
nfeld@image7.fr

Attachment

  • 2022-05-31-Technicolor_press release-Closing-Trademark-VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc4f1c07-2ac0-4d46-9c39-a2a91e72bb96)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
