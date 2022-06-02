Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Exploration update and production update

The KBD-08 well has commenced testing the Upper Barremian zone, which was not previously encountered in other wells. The well produced at a rate of approximately 550 tons (4 377 bopd) per day using a 17mm choke. Using an 11 mm choke the current rate of production is about 285 tons (2 268 bopd) per day over the last 3 days and total combined production for all of the wells has increased to about 720 tons (5 729 bopd) per day. The KBD-04 drilling has reached a depth of over 2,117 meters and is expected to be completed around June 20th.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

