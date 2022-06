WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. , Confirms that its Controlling Shares have been Acquired by Emergency Response Technologies, a Subsidiary of ILUS International

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that along with the acquisition of its controlling shares by Emergency Response Technologies, a new Board of Directors and Executive Officers are being put in place with immediate effect. The company is exploring and taking on new growth opportunities which will involve a reorganization of the operating business and a change in focus.

WSFT anticipates that it will simultaneously implement the necessary changes and take on its first growth opportunity. The company believes that the change in focus following its acquisition and reorganization by Emergency Response Technologies will lead to growth for the company and add Shareholder value.

In addition to a name and ticker change which will be applied for and announced as soon as possible, WSFT will become more proactive on its relevant social media channels. The company looks forward to providing regular updates on its changes and progress through social media and formal press releases. Shareholders and parties interested in tracking the company's progress are requested to do so by following its Twitter account or by keeping an eye on its website, the details of which are listed below:

Website: https://wikisoft.com

Twitter: @ILUS @WikisoftC

